Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The senator representing Benue North West senatorial district, Orker Jev, on Wednesday opened his defense in the petition filed against him by the former governor of the state and senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr George Akume.

The former governor had dragged Jev who was declared the winner on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) before the National and State Assemblies Election Petition Tribunal to challenge his election.

At the sitting on Wednesday, Jev opened his defense with five witnesses who were cross-examined by the legal team of the former governor and senator led by his lead counsel Ishaq Dikko (SAN).

The entire evidence of Senator Jev’s witnesses, RW 3 (respondent witness 3) was upheld as he substantiated all his evidence under cross-examination.

Tribunal chairman, Justice R.O. Odugu, adjourned the case to Friday August 16, 2019, when the respondent was expected to close his defense.

Recall that Senator Orker Jev of the PDP, had defeated Senator George Akume of the APC to clinch the Benue North West senatorial seat with 42,000 votes, winning in six out of the seven local government areas that make up the constituency.