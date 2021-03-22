From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The three major Socio-Cultural Organizations in Benue State, Mzough-U-Tiv, Ochetoha K’ Idoma (INF) and the Omi’NY Igede have jointly condemned the recent attack on Governor Samuel Ortom by suspected Fulani militia with a desperate intention of exterminating him.

This is even as the groups called on the federal government to improve on the security architecture of the state in order to save the peace loving people of Benue state from further threats, criminal attacks and unwanted deaths.

Addressing newsmen in Makurdi on Monday, the group, led by its Chairman, CP Iorbee Ihagh rtd, described the attack as well coordinated an a desperate attempt by frustrated and disgruntled elements to kill the governor and truncate the full implementation of the heralded anti-open grazing law in Benue state and Nigeria at large.

“We are apprehensive of the attack on our governor few days after the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore had issued unguided threats on the Executive Governor of Benue state through a video snip circulated on the social media accusing him of singlehandedly masterminding the initiation and implementation of the anti-open grazing law in Benue state and Nigeria at large.

“It is therefore logical and meaningful for any sane-minded person to establish a link between the issued threats and the orchestrated attack on Governor Samuel Ortom as a basis for proper investigation by security agencies.

“In as much as we are peace loving Nigerians who believe in the oneness of this country, we frown at the continuous refusal or unwillingness on the side of the Federal government and her security agencies to arrest and prosecute the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore which has on several occasions threatened violence and or owned up several criminal activities in the country and yet not arrested for prosecution.

“It must be made known that the leadership of Miyetti Allah is not above the law and can never be allowed to be perpetually shielded, compromised and probably guaranteed immunity unquestionably by the powers that be”.

The tribal groups questioned the observed inactivity and docility exhibited by the federal Government and her security agencies in declaring the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore a terrorist group despite clarion calls by spirited and well meaning Nigerians on the federal government to do so.

“We make bold to affirm that Miyeti Allah Kautal Hore does not have the monopoly of violence and as such should not push the law abiding citizens of our state to the wall as we also have the unquestionable capacity to resist and pacify any criminal attempt that is capable of destabilizing our own state.”

The organizations therefore called on the international communities to without any further delay, wade into the issuees of insecurity plaguing Benue and the country at large.