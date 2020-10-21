Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said soldiers on internal security operations in North-Central Nigeria have killed two bandits, recovering their operational vehicle and weapons at River Yo-Yo and Tachar villages in Benue State.

The soldiers, who were on clearance operation in the area, also recovered charms and substances suspected to be Indian Hemp.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, who made the announcement Wednesday, said: ‘In continuation of aggressive clearance operation to stamp out untoward activities in the North-Central zone, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE recorded significant successes against criminal elements. Troops while on raid operations at River Yo-Yo and Tachar villages respectively had contact with armed bandits who opened fire as troops closed in on their position. Troops responded with superior firepower forcing the armed elements to flee into the surrounding bushes. The gallant troops engaged the bandits in hot pursuit following which 2 were neutralised. In the course of operation, one locally made AK-47 rifle, one magazine, 7 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, one Toyota Corolla car, some substances suspected to be Indian Hemp as well as charms were recovered. Troops subsequently cleared the bandits’ hideout. Currently, the gallant troops have dominated the area with aggressive patrols to deny bandits freedom of action.

‘The Military High Command commends the gallant troops for their dedication and professionalism and encourages them to intensify the onslaught against the enemies of our nation.’

