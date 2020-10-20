Molly Kilete, Abuja, FCT

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said soldiers on internal security operations in Benue State have killed two bandits and recovered several weapons and assorted drugs from them.

The soldiers from Operation WHIRL STROKE were said to be on aggressive patrol when they came in contact with the bandits at Kango and Adumata villages in Nassarawa State.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, who made this known on Tuesday, said:

‘In continuation of reinvigorated efforts to stamp out banditry and other criminal activities in the country, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE neutralised 2 armed bandits in Nasarawa State. The Joint Force while on patrol on 18 October 2020 around Kango and Adumata villages came in contact with a group of armed bandits leading to exchange of fire. The gallant troops overwhelmed the bandits thereby neutralizing 2 while others escaped with gunshots wounds. Troops recovered one AK47 rifle, one locally made rifle, 6 AK47 magazines, 110 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition and assorted drugs.

‘The Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies in furtherance of the objective of restoring peace and security in the country will sustain the offensive against the enemies of our nation.’

