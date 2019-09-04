Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The State/ National Assemblies Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Makurdi, the Benue State capital has upheld the election of Senator Abba Moro Representing Benue South Senatorial District on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Tribunal also threw out the petition of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the election, Chief Stephen Lawani who had approached it to challenge the victory of Comrade Moro at the poll and prayed that a rerun election is conducted in the district.

Moro had scored a total votes of 85,162, to defeat Lawani, who garnered 47,972 votes in the election.

Delivering Judgement on Wednesday, Chairman of the three-man panel of the election tribunal, Justice A.A Adeleye, who read the unanimous decision of the panel, held that the petition was lacking in merit, of no substance, based on hearsay and documentary hearsay.

In his reaction to the Judgement, Comrade Moro said the court’s verdict has further confirmed that he was overwhelmingly voted by the good people of Benue South to represent them at the Senate.

The former Interior Minister commended the election petition tribunal for affirming his February 23, 2019 election into the upper chamber of the national assembly.

In a statement issued from his media office on Wednesday shortly after the Ruling, Moro described the judgement as victory for democracy and the good people of Benue South.

Moro, in the statement signed on his behalf by Ameh Comrade Godwin, posited that the ruling has further confirmed the mandate given to him by the people of the senatorial district at the polls.

“This is the revalidation of the mandate given to me by the good people of Benue South to carry this cross, voice and aspiration to the red chamber of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This is indeed a victory for the good people of Benue South and democracy.

“With this verdict, it is now evident that our people truly defied every threats and gang-ups to speak with one voice at the polls, just to get a good representation at the Senate.

“Apparently, further attempt to deprive them of good leadership through political backdoors has been laid to rest by the Judiciary in the illuminating Judgement today.

“We thank the good people of Benue South for their unalloyed support before, during and after the elections.

“We want to reiterate commitment to our campaign mantra which is, ‘BETTER TOMORROW’ for the people of Benue South.”

“Only God gives power and ‘Victory is from God Alone’, as the Vision Statement of the Nigerian Army states.”

“This victory is dedicated to the good people of Benue South, who defied rain and sun to vote for me and other candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party during the last election.

“To those who contested against me, I think it is time to get down to work. Elections have come and gone and it is time for governance.

The court has spoken, the people have spoken,” the statement read in part.

Senator Moro also extended hands of fellowship, friendship and brotherhood to those who contested against him, urging them to cooperate with him to better the lives of the people of the senatorial district.

“At any point in time, only one person can lead, the people and the Court has spoken; for now, I carry the cross and voice of the people of Benue South Senatorial District.

“We are grateful to the judiciary for sound judgement. The Judiciary is indeed the last hope of the common man,” he said.