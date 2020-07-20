Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Titus Uba, his last son as well as another member of the state Assembly, Tertsea Gbiseh representing Kwande East constituency have tested positive for the COVID-19.

According to a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Lubem Tyav the Speaker’s sample alongside those of four other members of the Assembly were taken last Thursday by officials of the Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and two of the results returned positive on Saturday.

Tyav explained further that members of the Speaker’s household also presented themselves for the test but that only his last son’s result returned positive while all others tested negative for the virus.

“According to the result, he (Speaker) is asymptomatic but stable, hale and hearty, in high spirit and has since commenced full treatment in self isolation according to the protocols and advice of medical professionals.”

The Speaker who urged all those who might have had contact with him in the last one week to present themselves for test stated that contracting the virus was not a death sentence and that people should not be scared but only adhere religiously to medical advice with government directive in arresting the virus.

Uba called on individuals to take responsibility by ensuring that the curve of the virus is flattened and the pandemic is checkmated from taking a huge toll on the Benue community.

He disclosed further that modalities have already been put in place to get all members and staff of the Assembly tested for COVID-19 to ascertain their status.

In another statement signed by the Chairman, House Committee on Information and Orientation, Tertsea Gbiseh, the Speaker has by this development, ordered the immediate closure of the Assembly complex and directed fumigation of the premises.

“The state legislature will resume plenary when the Speaker determines it is safe to do so under advisement from relevant health workers.

“In the meantime, all important communications will be relayed to Honorable Members and members of staff via virtual meetings. We regret any inconveniences this development might cause our constituents but we must be alive to serve you.”

Gbishe added that the house leadership would work with the NCDC to confirm the health status of other members and staff of the Assembly.

It would be recalled that NCDC, on Sunday night, confirmed 66 new COVID-19 cases in Benue bringing the total of confirmed cases to 258. The new confirmed cases is the highest so far recorded in a single day.