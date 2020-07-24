Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

After battling with the disease for almost three weeks, Secretary to Benue State Government, Prof. Anthony Ijohor, (SAN) has tested negative for COVID-19.

In a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen on Friday evening, the SSG thanked God for healing him. He also appreciated the state Governor, Samuel Ortom and all those who stood by him in his critical moment.

“It is with praise and thanksgiving to God Almighty that I announce that after subsequent tests, NCDC has declared that I am COVID-19 negative.

“I return all glory to God Almighty for His mercy. I also appreciate my wife and my entire family for their support during the time I was in isolation.

“My special appreciation goes to His Excellency, Governor Samuel Ortom, the Deputy Governor, Engineer Benson Abounu and the entire State Executive Council for their concern, prayers and support. The COVID-19 team has been wonderful.

“I join thousands of other well wishers in prayers for Benue’s First Lady, Dr. Mrs Eunice Ortom, the Head of Service, Mrs Veronica Onyeke and others. We are optimistic that they will all come out negative and remain hale and hearty,” the statement concluded.

It would be recalled that on July 4, 2020, the state Governor, Samuel Ortom had announced that his wife and some of his close aides including the SSG, Chief of Staff, Head of Service and many others had tested positive to the virus.

All the affected aides subsequently went into isolation and commences treatment while members of the public continued to pray fie their quick recovery.