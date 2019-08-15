Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Stakeholders in Benue State have rejected the Federal Government’s proposed National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) describing it as Ruga clothed in another regalia.

The stakeholders drawn from the traditional institution, the church, socio-cultural organisations, the academia and civil society, made their position known at the Old Banquet Hall of the Government House in Makurdi during an interface with a delegation from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

In their separate remarks, Tor Lobi, Chief Moses Anagende and Tor Kwande, Chief Ambrose Iyortyer, who spoke on behalf of traditional rulers called on the Federal Government to rather rebuild homes, schools, churches and other property destroyed during herders invasion of the state and to rehabilitate the highly traumatised displaced persons who are still languishing in Internally Displaced Persons camps.