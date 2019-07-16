Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Stakeholders in Benue have sent a strong warning to criminals operating in the state to change their ways or be exposed, vowing that there will be no more hiding place for criminal elements in the state henceforth.

This resolution was reached at the end of a joint security meeting of Second Class Chiefs and Local Government Caretaker Chairmen with Governor Samuel Ortom held at the Government House, Makurdi on Monday evening.

According to a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Terver Akase and made available to Daily Sun, the meeting also resolved to intensify the fight against crime in the state.

“The meeting sent a message to criminals that there will be no hiding place for them in any part of the state. It said the government would hold responsible, any individual or group of persons providing cover for suspects.

The meeting, accosting to Akase, also emphasized collaboration in intelligence gathering between local government chairmen and the chiefs, to assist security agencies.

“It urged people of the state to continue to support security operatives with timely and useful information that can lead to the arrest of criminals.

He disclosed further that the traditional rulers and council chairmen present at the meeting lauded the tireless efforts of the Governor towards ensuring peace within the state and on its borders.

