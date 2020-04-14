Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Executive Secretary, Benue State Universal Basic Education (SUBEB), Rev Emmanuel Aper, has resigned his appointment.

Although the reason for his resignation was still very sketchy at the time of the report, our correspondent gathered from an impeccable source that he was asked to resign because of his inability to manage the affairs of the board.

As soon as the erstwhile SUBEB boss tendered his resignation letter, the governor wasted no time in accepting the resignation.

A statement by Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Anthony Ijohor (SAN) added that Governor Ortom appreciated the contributions Rev Aper made for the development of education in the state.

The SSG, in the statement, said the governor wished Rev Aper well in his future endeavours even as he was directed to handover all government property in his custody to Secretary to the State Government.

However, our source who is close to the state government but craved anonymity said Governor Ortom took the decision to ask the SUBEB boss to resign after some financial misappropriation was allegedly discovered in the board.

A source and insider from Government House told our correspondent authoritatively that Governor Ortom took the decision to sack the SUBEB chairman following some rots and financial misappropriation discovery.

Our source further revealed that Aper was called to question when teachers wage bill refused to drop despite known cases of deaths and retirements of some teachers within the period he held sway as chairman of the board.

This is also in addition to the slow pace of ongoing renovation of primary schools across the 23 local government areas of the state.

“Governor Ortom had also lamented that there is so much corruption going on in the board as of today under the chairman’s watch who failed to nip it in the bud.

“I can categorically confirm to you that His Excellency, Governor Ortom, this afternoon took the decision to sack the SUBEB chairman, Rev Emmanuel Aper having uncovered fraud coupled with his incompetence,” the source said.

The sacked SUBEB chairman was appointed in September last year following the resignation of his predecessor, Rev Stephen Tachin and was given the mandate to sanitize the board.