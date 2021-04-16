From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has trained a total of 8,928 teachers through series of workshops in one year.

Executive Chairman of the Board, Comrade Joseph Utse disclosed this in a chat with newsmen during the celebration of his one year in office on Friday said the training were organized by the Board under the 2017/2018 Teacher Professional Development (TPD).

Utse who was sworn into office on April 16, 2021 by Governor Samuel Ortom added that the training which was in series included Jolly Phonics, leadership, ICT/TVET, Covid-19 Training for Head Teachers and Principals, School Support Officers training, Idoma/Igede Indigenous Language Training among others.

“SUBEB has also engaged and posted 125 teachers through the UBEC Federal Government Teachers Scheme.

“The Board also established school farms in selected Basic Schools to instill the zeal for self-reliance in children in the face of rising unemployment in the country,” Utse said.

The SUBEB Chairman while commending Governor Ortom for giving him the opportunity to serve promised to continue to do his best to ensure that SUBEB under him attains olympian hight.

He also restates his commitment to continue with infrastructural development, promotion of teachers, recruitment of Teaching Staff as well as improved staff Welfare in the coming year.