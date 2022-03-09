From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

At least, five persons have been reportedly killed and others injured after suspected herdsmen invaded Ahentse village in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State in the early hours of Tuesday.

Our correspondent gathered that Ahentse Village is in Ndzorov Council Ward of Guma Local Government Area.

According to one of the villagers who simply gave his name as Terdoo, the attack lasted for over two hours as the invaders occupied the community and kept on shooting in all directions.

Guma Council boss Caleb Aba, who confirmed the attack, worried that there was no earlier provocation by the villagers before the invaders came in to attack them.

‘I am aware of the incident. In the early hours of Wednesday 8th, 2022, between 4 am and 5:30 am, some herders came from the direction of Nasarawa State, precisely Awe Local Government Area, and attacked Ahentse village killing about five people and two sustained various degrees of injuries,’ he said.

While noting that the injured victims are currently receiving treatment at the General hospital, Gbajimba, the council boss said he had already directed that the dead be buried immediately to reduce tension in the area.

‘For the dead, I was there to witness and I ensured that they were buried in order to reduce tension caused by the attack.

‘There was no earlier provocation at all. The situation is calm now. Security men are on the ground. Operation Whirl Stroke is situated at Iordye very close to the scene but I wonder what kept them for so long because when the shooting started, somebody ran to inform them but they couldn’t come to the venue until they ensured that the herders had done what they wanted and left before they went to the place,’ Aba stated.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer PPRO SP Catherine Anene confirmed the report.

‘The killing in Gbajimba, Guma Local Government Area is confirmed. 4 persons were killed and 1 person is currently receiving treatment. The investigation is ongoing,’ she said in a terse message to reporters on Wednesday afternoon.