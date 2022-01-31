From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen on Monday reportedly shot dead a 65-year-old man, Christopher Inalegwu on his farm in Aku village, Okokolo ward of Agatu Local Government Area.

The deceased victim is the elder brother and only surviving sibling of the Benue State Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism, Michael Inalegwu.

Sources from the area told newsmen that the late Christopher was working at his farm at about 10 am when the invaders stormed the area and shot him point-blank.

Speaking in a telephone chat with newsmen on Monday evening, the deceased younger brother who is Commissioner of Information in the state said the attack was without any provocation.

Michael who lamented that the suspected herdsmen gunned down his only surviving sibling right in his farm, however, noted that as painful as it were, the people of Agatu and Benue by extension would never surrender to criminally minded herdsmen.

‘Fulani opened fire on him at his farm in Aku in Agatu. We cannot be cajoled to submit our land to Fulani.

‘After my brother was shot, it took a while before he was helped to a nearby hospital but there was no doctor in the facility. My brother who had sustained severe gun injury was thereafter moved to another hospital where he gave up the ghost a few minutes on arrival.’

The information commissioner, while calling for calm, assured that the state government would do everything possible to mobilise security to Gwer West and Agatu areas of the state that are currently witnessing attacks by herdsmen.

When contacted, state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Catherine Anene, a Superintendent of Police (SP), said she was yet to be briefed on the matter.