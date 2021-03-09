From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue state government on Tuesday took delivery of COVID-19 vaccine from the Federal government.

Executive Secretary, State Primary Health Care Board, Dr Bem Ageda who recieved the doses of the vaccine on behalf of the state government, disclosed that Benue was among the first states to receive the vaccine.

He commended the federal government and National primary Health Care Development Agency for their prompt response to the health needs of Nigerians.

The Executive Secretary disclosed that the vaccination exercise will run from Friday this week to the 22nd of the month across board with health workers and the most vulnerable.

Ageda while explaining that the vaccine had gone through all the scientific analysis which confirms its safety and efficacy, stated that hundreds of millions of people have been administered the vaccine globally.

Doctor Ageda who opined that for every new thing there is always skepticism, however

advised the Benue people to do away with myths and doubts about the vaccine and come out and take the shots to protect themselves.

On his part, acting State Coordinator of World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Terseer Ahemen said the federal government and National primary Health Care Development Agency have been prompt in ensuring that Benue state gets the vaccine on time and advised the people to register on https://nphedaict.com.ng/public reg to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Also speaking, state Coordinate, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Shola Babatunde explained that the vaccines are from the National strategic cold store and they are to be given to health workers and essential workers, even as he noted that the vaccine are in four phases.