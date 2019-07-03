Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja and Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

President Muhammadu Buhari and Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom have commiserated with victims of the tanker explosion which occurred in Ahumbe village, along Makurdi– Aliade road, Benue, on Monday.

Buhari, who spoke through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said he was saddened by the unfortunat loss of lives which he added could have been avoided.

He also commended the efforts of Nigerians who offered immediate assistance to those injured in the incident and took them for further care.

The president urged Nigerians to be careful in handling incendiary materials especially petroleum products in order to avoid needless casualties.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed and wished those receiving treatment speedy recovery.

On his part, Ortom expressed sadness over the explosion, through the petrol tanker.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, the governor described the incident as quite painful and devastating.

While consoling families of those who lost their lives in the inferno, Ortom prayed God to grant them eternal rest even as he assured survivors of the fire that his administration will assist in payment of their medical bills.

Meanwhile, Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Baba Aliyu, said 35 bodies have so far been recovered from the scene of the accident.

As at press time, yesterday, many of those who were injured in the incident have been confirmed dead at the various hospitals where they were earlier receiving medical attention.

Aliyu who spoke in Makurdi, said 101 people who sustained various degrees of injury in the fire were earlier taken to various hospitals both in Makurdi, the state capital and Aliade, the local government headquarters.

He expressed fears that the death toll may continue to rise due to degree of burns suffered by victims.

The FRSC boss disclosed that two officials of state fire service as well as two social media reporters who were taking pictures of the incident were among the injured.

He listed the hospitals where the victims were currently receiving treatment to include Federal Medical Center (FMC), Nigeria Air Force Hospital, Bishop Murray Hospital as well as the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) all in Makurdi.

Aliyu further disclosed that other victims were moved to St. Vincent Hospital, Hosanna Clinic, General Hospital and Justin Dispensary all in Aliade, the Gwer East Local Government headquarters.

Chief Medical Director of BSUTH, Prof. Terlumum Swende said out of the 10 victims that were brought to the hospital one died early hours of yesterday.

Swende who decried the enormity of the accident added that the least victims of the tanker explosion that were brought to the hospital suffered 75 degree burns.