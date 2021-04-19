From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) had warned petroleum tanker owners against not using safety valves to guard against spillage of petroleum products when involved in a crash.

FRSC Benue Sector Corps Commander Yakubu Mohammad gave the warning on Monday in a press release signed by the Command’s Public Education Officer, ARC Oladele Meshach, in the aftermath of Sunday’s fuel tanker explosion which claimed many lives in Oshigudu in Agatu.

The sector commander called on all petroleum tanker owners to ensure the immediate installation of safety valves on their tankers to ensure safety of lives, properties and the products their vehicles convey.

While regretting that some petroleum tankers still ply the roads without safety valves fixed on them despite the February 2021 deadline earlier issued to them, Muhammad vowed that any driver caught in contravention of the standard will risk going to jail.

The sector commander, while reminding tanker drivers to be safety conscious, assured members of the public that FRSC would not rest on its oars at ensuring discipline on the road.

He further gave assurances that the Command would always be ready to respond promptly to any rescue operations even as it is ready to always partner with all stakeholders to ensure a safer road culture in the state.

He warned tanker drivers against giving their vehicles to their ‘motor boys’ to drive on the highways while conveying petroleum products even as he reiterated the commitment of FRSC to public education, rescue of victims of road traffic crash and strict enforcement of traffic rules in the state.

The FRSC boss sympathised with the people of Oshigbudu community on the unfortunate incidence while also praying for the repose of the souls of the departed as well as wished the families of the deceased fortitude to bear the loss.