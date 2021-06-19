From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

At least 10 people were reportedly killed in a renewed communal clash between the people of Ezza and Effium in Ado, Benue State, and Ohaukwu in Ebonyi State.

Local sources told reporters by telephone that the incident happened on Friday, adding that the cause of the crisis was still sketchy.

When contacted, Chairman of Ado Local Government Area, James Oche, confirmed the report to reporters by telephone that ten people were killed in the renewed communal clash.

While condemning the report of the communal clash, the Ado council boss said the crisis had put a clog in the wheel of the peace process his administration was working assiduously to achieve.

Oche, who called on the Ezza and Effium people to immediately sheathe their swords and give peace a chance, condoled with the families of those who lost their lives in the communal clash.

The chairman disclosed further that the police, in collaboration with the newly formed Community Volunteer Guards in the local government were able to rescue three people who were allegedly abducted by suspected herdsmen in the area.

The council boss said some armed kidnappers suspected to be Fulani herdsmen had on Thursday laid ambush on the road between Utonkon and Okpoga and stopped a Lagos bound commercial vehicle from Oju LGA and took hostage of five passengers.

‘Operation Puff Adder Police Unit and the newly formed Community Volunteer Guards in Ado Local Government successfully confronted a group of Fulani kidnappers and secured the release of three of five persons abducted,’ he said.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Anene, when contacted, said she was yet to be briefed on the matter and promised to reach out reporter as soon as she gets the information.