Rose Ejembi, Bauchi

Out of the 200 persons tested for COVID-19 so far in Benue State, six tested positive while four of them have been treated and discharged.

Secretary of the Benue State Action Committee on COVID-19 and Commissioner for Health, Dr. Sunday Ongbabo, who disclosed this in Makurdi, yesterday, said Governor Samuel Ortom’s proactive steps against COVID-19 have helped the state not to record any death since the pandemic broke out.

He assured that the two remaining patients would soon be discharged, even as he urged the entire people of the state to be proactive to make the state COVID-19 free.

He said Ortom has facilitated the building of a world class laboratory at Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) saying when completed, the laboratory would be the best in the West African sub-region.

The Health Commissioner also enjoined Benue people to appreciate God for giving Governor Ortom the wisdom to be proactive in handling issues concerning the fight against Coronavirus.

He commended the understanding demonstrated by Benue people who reported the case of the Kano yam seller who contracted the virus and was on the run from the quarantine centre until he was found and returned to the centre.

He said the Benson Abounu-led Action Committee on COVID-19 had put the machinery in motion to make Benue one of the states that would not record any death from COVID-19 and enjoined the people to continue to observe the protocols laid down on the prevention of the pandemic.