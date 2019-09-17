Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has hinted that local government elections would be conducted in the state on November 30, 2019.

Ortom who made the disclosure on Tuesday while swearing in the board members of the state’s Local Government Service Commission (LGSC) in Makurdi maintained that preparation for the elections would commence immediately.

He said the body saddled with the responsibility would soon start putting logistics in place to ensure that the exercise is credible.

He explained further that the financial formula of 40 percent state contribution and 60 percent contribution at local government level would be strictly adhered to in the course of funding the polls.

“On November 30, we will be conducting local government elections. We will begin to make preparation from now,” he said.

Ortom enjoined the new board chairman, Dr Bem Melladu and its members to handle highly sensitive matters of the commission which included appointments, promotions and disciplines with accurate sense of responsibility.