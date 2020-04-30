Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Government has concluded plans to establish a Centre for Emerging Infectious and Tropical Diseases Intelligence and Management in the state.

Governor Samuel Ortom made this known on Thursday while receiving a proposal from the Provost, College of Health Sciences, Benue State University, Prof Linus Saalu at the Government House, Makurdi.

Ortom explained that the move is coming on the heels of the raging global Coronavirus pandemic which is an infectious disease and other related diseases.

While harping on the need to kick start the project, the Governor noted that the centre would be domiciled in the College of Health Sciences of Benue State University.

He expressed happiness at the proposal, stressing that the establishment of the centre is timely and would help in tackling the rampant cases of diseases in the state.

He stated further that when the institute comes into effect, it would help in repositioning the health sub-sector in the state.

“This will be a plus and a milestone for the health sub-sector, not just in Benue State but the entire country.”

The Governor immediately set up a committee to be headed by the Benue state Commissioner for Health, Dr Sunday Ongbabo to look at the proposal and fine-tune the key areas in a bid to fast-track the kick off of the institution.

Earlier while presenting the proposal to Governor Ortom, Prof. Saalu listed the areas of strength by the College to include human capital in medical research as well as core competencies in investigation, simulants and emerging infectious diseases as well as neglected tropical diseases among them, snake bite venom.