Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has approved the recruitment of 5,000 primary school teachers to fill the existing vacancies.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Terver Akase who disclosed this in Thursday while speaking on the development said the recruitment of primary school teachers would commence this year.

Akase stated that the Governor has already set up a committee headed by Commissioner for Education, Professor Dennis Ityavyar to provide modalities for employment of the 5,000 teachers who must be holders of Nigerian Certificate in Education, NCE and Bachelor of Education Degrees.

“This is one decision among many others taken by this administration in fulfilment of Governor Samuel Ortom’s promise to strengthen education.

“The Governor believes that the Benue child deserves the very best level of education, and to achieve the target, he has decided that the starting point is to raise the quality of manpower we have in the state”, the CPS stated.

The CPS also hinted that Governor Ortom has also taken steps to reposition the State Univesal Basic Education Board, SUBEB to curb sharp practices in payment of teachers’ wages and redundancy.

He said the recent tour of some schools by the Governor was to ascertain the level of work needed to be carried out in such schools to make them befitting for academic activities.

He restated the resolve of the Ortom administration to prosecute those found to be diverting the new furniture procured for primary schools across the state for personal use.