From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State government has disclosed that it is targeting to vaccinate 1.3 million women of childbearing age against tetanus during the third round of the Maternal Neonatal Tetanus Eradication (MNTE) vaccination campaign.

Commissioner for Health and Human Service Dr Joseph Ngbea who disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Makurdi on Tuesday said the state was carrying out the campaign in collaboration with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and partners.

He explained further that the 5-day campaign is to ensure that all women between the ages of 15 years to 49 years are vaccinated against tetanus.

Ngbea added that the MNTE vaccination campaign commenced from Monday 19th to Friday 23rd July 2021 from 8 am to 2 pm daily in the 18 high-risk LGAs of Vandeikya, Kwande, Katsina-Ala, Ukum, Ushongo, Kosnshisha, Makurdi, Guma, Gboko, Tarka, Gwer-East, Ado, Apa, Obi, Ogbadibo, Okpokwo, 0tukpo.

‘The Benue State Government is fully prepared to implement the campaign with 1,300,000 doses of vaccine and corresponding logistics, 945 vaccination posts/teams with 4,000 trained health workers strategically located at health centres to ensure every eligible woman is vaccinated.

‘To ensure adequate supervision of the campaign, 140 supervisors/monitors have been deployed to give technical support and ensure optimal implementation. The vaccination is safe and free,’ the Commissioner said.

He advised all stakeholders, including religious and traditional leaders to support the campaign by mobilising eligible women in their domain to Health facilities from 19th to 23rd July 2021 to access vaccination to be protected against tetanus.

He also enjoined women to continue vaccination at health facilities after the campaigns and complete the vaccination schedule for lifelong protection against tetanus and protection of all neonates.

