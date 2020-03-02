Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has strongly warned all those involved in criminal acts such as armed robbery, cultism, kidnapping among others to repent and become good citizens of the state or be made to face the wrath of the law when apprehended.

The Governor handed down the warning on Sunday when he received from the Commissioner of Police, the state Director of Treasury, Geoffrey Agada, who was kidnapped by gunmen a few days ago.

Ortom reiterated his government’s commitment to go after criminal elements in the state and fish them out with the help of the security agencies, stressing that anyone caught will be made to face the music.

The Governor while receiving the victim from the police commissioner commended the Nigeria Police for their quick intervention in making sure that Agada was rescued from his abductors alive.

He noted that it was sacrilegious for anyone to kidnap his fellow human and demand ransom.

Ortom particularly thanked the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Idris, and the state police commissioner, Garba Mukaddas, for their uncommon commitments to ensuring peace and security in the state.

He noted that if all heads of security agencies in the country could work like them, state governments and Nigerians at large would not be asking for state police but be demanding for what to do to support them to accomplish the desired security in their various states.

Earlier, while presenting the victim to the governor on Sunday evening, Garba disclosed that about four days ago, the Benue State director of treasury, Mr Agada was kidnapped by gunmen numbering five.

“And since then, we have been working round the clock to see how we can rescue him unhurt and safe. The kidnappers made demands of N50 million and we played with time and worked on credible intelligence.

“And by the grace of God, we have been able to have an encounter with them and Mr Agada has been rescued alive without any ransom paid. We have commenced full-scale investigation to arrest all those behind the act,” the police boss stated.