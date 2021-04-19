From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Over 700 snakebite patients were successfully treated and discharged at Bishop Murray Hospital in Makurdi, Benue State in 2020.

Health Coordinator, Catholic Dioceses of Makurdi, Rev. Fr. Peter Kpaleve disclosed this, yesterday, during a visit to the hospital by Governor Samuel Ortom.

Kpaleve while noting that treatment cost for each snakebite patient was over N800,000 explained that all patients who came for snakebite treatments survived.

He commended Governor Ortom for taking up the financial responsibility of the patients, especially considering that most of the victim’s were peasant farmers who could not afford the treatment.

“More than 700 people came here and none of them died. The treatment for snake bike is quite expensive and those bitten most times are peasants who cannot afford the treatment. But they have all been receiving free treatment because of the intervention of Governor Ortom.”

Ortom, who was in the hospital to visit those injured by suspected Fulani herdsmen, commended the Catholic Bishop of Makurdi Diocese for the cooperation and support given to his government in the area of healthcare delivery, education and in moulding the character of children.

The governor said he embarked on taking financial responsibility for the treatment of snakebite patients since 2000.

“This is a programme I started in 2000 when we discovered that this hospital has the capacity, wherewithal and expertise in treating snake bites. Snake bites are very dangerous and most times you survive them by the grace of God. And in this hospital victims have been treated successfully. I am very grateful.”