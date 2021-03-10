From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The President-General of the Mzough-U-Tiv Worldwide and Chairman of the three major socio-cultural organisations in Benue State, CP Iorbee Ihagh (retd) has warned the federal government against paying ransoms to kidnappers to secure the release of abducted persons.

He regretted that the reason why kidnappings for ransom are rising across the country is because kidnappers are being rewarded for their crimes.

Ihagh, who spoke to newsmen in Makurdi on Wednesday, lamented the increasing spate of kidnappings in the country, saying that they will never end if government continues to treat the matter with kids’ gloves.

He stressed the need for the federal government to rise up to its responsibility and nip the ugly trend in the bud.

‘Why do we have the military and other security agencies? I think it’s high time we adequately equip them and also give them the moral backing to raise their morale to be able to confront and defeat the insecurity menace plaguing us as a country,’ Ihagh stated.

The Benue tribal leader also decried the recent increase in fuel pump price across the country, adding: ‘Imagine the high level of unemployment in the country as at today. Even those who are working are finding things hard because the only thing that has refused to increase is salaries.

‘And then, even when farmers manage to go to farm, transporting their farm produce to the markets has become a very herculean task now. Those who farm perishable foodstuffs suffer most, as they incur a lot of waste before these foods get to markets.’

While lamenting that Benue State can no longer boast of its status as the food basket of the country as a result of the activities of marauding violent herdsmen, Ihagh said the increase in fuel pump price would further impoverish the people.

He called on the federal government to act fast and rescue the country from these crises.