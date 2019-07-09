Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal in Makurdi, Benue State has thrown out the application for additional witness statement brought before it by the senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Steven Lawani.

Lawal is challenging the election of Abba Moro in the last election in the state.

The tribunal headed by Justice A A Adeleye, had earlier rejected Lawani’s application for the inclusion of additional witnesses in the petition after the expiration of the mandatory 21 days provided for such amendments.

In another ruling yesterday, Adeleye said the tribunal would no longer entertain applications after the expirations of 21 days provided by law .

He said such application was aimed at delaying the dispensation of justice in the petition which was time bound.

Commenting on the ruling, counsel to the second respondent, Peoples Democratic Party, Clement Mue, said a similar application which was thrown out by the tribunal, had earlier been dismissed by the Court of Appeal with cost attached.