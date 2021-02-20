From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Two brothers have reportedly killed themselves during a heated argument over farmland at Tse Agbulu, Kunav Community, Sengenv council ward of Gwer West local government area of Benue State.

The brothers, identified as Iorhemba Adóón and Jima Adóón, are said to have killed each other through charms.

According to sources from the area, the strange incident happened about two weeks ago between the two brothers during a heated argument.

Sources said that the two brothers were fighting over ownership of farmland belonging to their late father and did not exchange blow at each other but only used incantation which led to their death within few minutes interval.

One of the sources disclosed that Jima Adoon took a tractor to plough his rice farm land close to river Benue but when his immediate elder brother, Iorhemba heard about his presence on the farm, he went there to meet him and tried to forcefully stop the tractor driver from further ploughing the land.

The development was said to have infuriated Adoon who in turn exchanged hot words with his elder brother and within minutes, the two brothers were at loggerheads.

‘They both started something like incantation until the elder brother, Iorhemba slumped thinking it was a joke and people who were around to broker peace tried to revive the man but suddenly, the younger brother too also slumped.

‘They were later rushed to a hospital at Agagbe where they were both confirmed dead on arrival.’

Contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident, saying the two siblings died in a strange circumstance.

‘It is true, the incident was reported but the brothers slumped and died, so it was strange,’ Anene said.