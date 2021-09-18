From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Two people have reportedly been killed and one other abducted by suspected herdsmen at Yelwata community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State on Saturday. Sources from the area said the attack was unprovoked.

One of our sources, James Igbudu, disclosed that his father-in-law was abducted in the attack.

‘Fulani herdsmen attacked Yelewata again, kidnapped my father-in-law, Mr Iorver Igbo and killed two others,’ Igbudu said.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer PPRO DSP Catherine Anene said she was yet to be briefed about any attack in the area.

Efforts to get the chairman of the local government, Caleb Aba, to comment on the attack have failed.

It would be recalled that eight persons were on August 25 killed, two others injured and another abducted by suspected herdsmen in the same Yelwata community. The gunmen were said to have invaded the community at about 6 pm which fell on Yelwata market day while some traders were still in the market.

