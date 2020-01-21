Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Executive Council has approved the conversion of Akawe Torkula College of Advanced and Professional Studies, (ATCAPS) Makurdi to Akawe Torkula Polytechnic (ATP), Makurdi.

The council has also approved the conversion of Akperan Orshi College of Agriculture, Yandev, (AOCAY) to Akperan Orshi Polytechnic, Yandev, (AOPY), Yandev.

According to a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr. James Agbo, the Executive Council meeting which was presided over by Governor Samuel Ortom yesterday gave the two approvals.

Agbo said the decision of council to convert the two institutions to polytechnics was to enable them meet accreditation requirements set by National Board for Technical Education, (NBTE)

“It was the considered decision of council that while Akperan Orshi Polytechnic and Akawe Torkula Polytechnic will begin to offer fully accredited diploma courses in various disciplines with graduates of the two institutions also participating in National Youth Service Corps.”

He explained further that the approval of the council would be sent to the House of Assembly for amendment of the laws establishing the institutions.

Agbo also disclosed that the council had approved the termination of contract for the extension of electricity from Gbajimba to Tse-Akaahena in Guma local government area.