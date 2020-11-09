Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State government has appealed to the Federal Government to compensate states that have been ravaged by herdsmen and armed bandits attacks with a view to ameliorating the plight of direct victims of these attacks.

Senior Special Assistant to Governor Samuel Ortom on Animal Husbandry, Alhaji Shehu Tambaya, made the appeal against the backdrop of plans by the Federal Government to compensate those who were victimized by the disbanded Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

Tambaya noted that while it was very reasonable to compensate SARS victims, there was need for the Federal Government to also look into how it can assist victims of herdsmen and armed bandits attacks many of whom are still in internally displaced persons IDP camps till date.

Ortom’s aide, who lamented the ravaging effects of herdsmen and armed bandits attacks in states like Zamfara, Benue, Kaduna and Kastina among others, urged the Federal Government to help the displaced persons go back to and resettle in their ancestral homes.