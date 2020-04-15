MRose Ejembi, Makurdi

Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH), Makurdi have commended Governor Samuel Ortom for wading into the matter which led to the sack of some of its members.

It would be recalled that about a week ago, the Association raised alarm over the sack of over 30 of its members by the management of the state owned tertiary health institution.

The doctors had lamented that just while the world over is battling with the COVID-19 pandemic and other health institutions are re-engaging retired health workers, the BSUTH is laying off its doctors.

The association had thus, in a press statement, gave a 21-day ultimatum of strike action when over thirty of their members were issued letters of expiration / termination of Residency Training by the hospital management.

Daily Sun gathered that on hearing the news, the state Governor, Dr Samuel Ortom quickly wade into the matter and invited the Association for a meeting.

Speaking to newsmen on Tuesday, President of the Association, Dr Amina Japheth Onyewuchi said a meeting was held with the Governor on Easter day 12/4/2020 during which the association decided to suspend the strike and toe the line of a peaceful resolution.

She added that from the Governor’s antecedents with the association, there was no reason to doubt his ability to amicably resolve the problem.

“To be candid, since His Excellency, Dr Samuel Ortom came into office, there has been no challenge we have had that he has not solved; from the implementation of our teaching allowances in 2017 to payment of our skipping arrears in 2019.

“It is because of his Excelleny’s antecedent that we tried to use every means to get his attention when 33 of our members were issued letters of expiration / termination of their Residency Training.”

The president while commending the Governor for his exemplary leadership and his intervention, apologized for taking the matter, which she described as ‘in-house’ to the media, stressing that it was not aimed at tarnishing the good image of the Governor or the state.

“On behalf of the association, we wish to tender our unreserved apology to the Governor, His Excellency, Dr Samuel Ortom and also the hospital management and board for the embarrassment our media outing has caused.

“As an association, we regretted any inconveniences this might have brought to the image of the Governor, the hospital and the state at large.” She concluded.

Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android