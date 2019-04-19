Benue State University (BSU) will investigate the circumstances leading to the drowning of two of its students in River Benue, where they went for swimming, the institution’s management has said.

The students, Adakole Christopher-100 level mathematics and Emmanuella Mson- 100 level medicine and surgery, drowned in the river on Friday, April 5, while swimming.

In a statement signed by the university’s Information Officer, Mr Tser Vanger, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Msugh Kembe, described the deaths as unfortunate.

He said in spite of the orientation given to the fresh students on social outings, the sad incident occurred.

Kembe said a committee had already been inaugurated to investigate the immediate and remote causes of the deaths.

He appealed to students both those living within the campus and outside, not to embark on any form of social outing without proper documentation from the Students’ Affairs Directorate.

The vice-chancellor appreciated the Students’ Union Government and local fishermen who assisted in the recovery of the corpses.

He also commiserated with the families of the deceased students.

(NAN)