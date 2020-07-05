Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State on Sunday recorded another COVID-19 death bringing the total of those who have been lost to the virus in the state to six.

The Daily update as posted by the COVID-19 committee on Saturday had given the umber of death as five with 97 out of the 888 cases tested to have returned positive.

The latest victim is the Vice Chairman of the State Action Committee on COVID-19 and Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics) of the Benue State University,(BSU), Prof. Godwin Achinge.

Prof. Achinge, it was gathered, died on Sunday afternoon at an undisclosed hospital in Jos, Plateau State due to complications arising from the disease.

A member of the State Action committee on COVID-19 who pleaded anonymity confirmed the death of the Professor on Sunday by telephone.

“Yes, we lost Professor Achinge, the deputy chairman of the state action committee on COVID-19 this afternoon,” the member said.

However, when contacted, the State Commissioner for Information and member of the State Action committee on COVID-19, Mrs Ngunan Addingi, said she was yet to confirm the report from the chairman of the State Action committee on COVID-19 and Deputy governor of the State, Engr. Benson Abounu.

The State Governor, Samuel Ortom had on Saturday named Prof. Achinge among the over 30 people who had tested positive for COVID-19 in the state in the last few days.