Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Government has warned some leaders of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in the state who are in the habit of feeding herdsmen with lies about its anti open grazing law.

Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Animal Husbandry, Shehu Tambaya who handed down the warning yesterday, said some of the MACBAN leaders go to the extent of collecting bribes from unsuspecting herdsmen and promising them grazing space in the state.

Tambaya noted that the state government will not hesitate to hand over any of such leaders caught in the habit to law enforcement agencies for prosecution.

He reiterated that the state’s anti open grazing law is not targeted at any tribe or persons stressing that the law is for the benefit of both farmers and herders.

The governor posited that the grazing routes which the herdsmen are talking about which existed in the 1950’s and 60’s are no longer there as the population of the country has increased greatly in the 21st century while the land remains the same.

The governor’s aide explained further that any herdsman who is interested in doing livestock business is free to approach the state government for directive as to how to acquire land for ranching.

Tambaya said the state government had adopted ranching of cattle in line with global best practices and would want everyone doing livestock business to abide by the laws of the land.

While warning farmers against tampering with the livestock of herdsmen who are obeying the state’s anti open grazing law, stressed that anyone caught would be made to face the wrath of the law.