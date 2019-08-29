Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Government has said that it has put proactive measures in place to tackle flooding in any part of the state this year.

Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Emmanuel Shior, who stated this at a news conference in Makurdi, on Wednesday reiterated the preparedness of the state to handle flooding in the event it occurs in any area this year.

Shior disclosed further that already, drainages were being distilled in areas such as Wurukum, Idye, Kutcha-Utebe, Achussa, Wadata market/Rice mill areas among others within Markurdi metropolis as part of measures to fight against any flooding.

While acknowledging that flooding is a perennial challenge in some communities in the state with Makurdi, the state capital being worst hit the SEMA boss said it was for that reason that Governor Samuel Ortom, this year, directed SEMA and other relevant agencies to constitute a committee to ensure preparedness.