Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has expressed sadness over the death of two prominent sons of the state, Brigadier General Charles Dewua and Dr. Fidelis Anweh.

Anweh was former Head of Service of Benue State during former Governor George Akume’s administration while Dewua was one of the reliable Army General who made selfless contributions to the country especially in the area of human capital development.

The Governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, described the late Anweh who died last Saturday as a peace builder and an experienced administrator who made selfless contributions to the growth of the state civil service.

“Governor Ortom says Benue will miss the wise counsel of the former Head of Service, especially now that his administration is repositioning the service for greater efficiency.

“He prays God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest and his family the fortitude to bear the loss.”

In the same vein, Governor Ortom who described the death of Brigadier General Charles Dewua as a painful loss to the Nigerian Army, Benue State and the country at large said he received the sad news with shock and devastation.

He noted that the late Brigadier General was a true professional who added value to the military, and states that his services will be deeply missed at a time Nigeria is facing security challenges.

He prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest and comfirt their families.