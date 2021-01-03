From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Yoruba Community in Benue State has pledged its support and loyalty to the traditional institution and government of the state.

Aare Omo Oba Adeyemi Apanpa, President Yoruba Community, Benue State chapter made the promise when he led other executive members of the Community to pay a courtesy call on the Tor Lobi, Chief Moses Anagande at his place recently.

While positing that Yoruba people are peace loving people who would not want to be involved in any trouble wherever they are, Apanpa said it was for that reason that the Community had decided to submit to constituted authority in the land.

Apanpa disclosed that in November last year, the Yoruba leaders of the 19 northern states and FCT met, during which he was elected Deputy President General of the Yoruba Community for the whole north.

He noted that Presidents of Yoruba Communities are not traditional rulers and so, cannot compete with traditional rulers in their respective states.

“We have put this in our constitution that Oba Yoruba are ceremonial chiefs and must not compete with chiefs of their respective lands. They are not crowned kings and so cannot wear crowns or bear horsetails in their hands or beads on their necks.

“I have been in Benue since 1985 but was democratically elected as President of Yoruba Community last year. We have decided to pay homage to whom it is due. Benue is our home and therefore we must play according to the rules of the land.

“We are happy that the Yoruba people are not treated as second or third class citizens in Benue. Prayed God to bless the Tor Lobi with long life.

While commending the Tor Lobi for creating an enabling environment for them to live in, Apanpa urged him to always call on the leadership of the Yoruba Community whenever necessary.

He also enjoined the Tor Lobi to help speak with the state governor, Samuel Ortom to consider more Yoruba people for appointments in the state saying they have stayed in Benue for long and adopted Benue as their home.

Responding, the Tor Lobi who welcomed the Yoruba Community to his palace stressed the need for peaceful coexistence among all tribes in the country.

He warned against any tribe clamouring for autonomous community in the state opining

that, “those who live with you peacefully are your brothers no matter where they come from, religion or tribe.”

He recalled that after the civil war ended, all property belonging to Igbo in Benue State were returned to them without any problem unlike what happened to them in other places.

While confirming that Yoruba people are very peaceful people, the First Class traditional ruler however warns against factions among tribal leaders in the.

He recalled that in Lagos many years back when the Tor Tiv sent him to Lagos, saw how a Tiv man was a member of the Oba’s cabinet, maintaining that, “Yoruba people will continue to be our friends.”