From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State, Alhaji Usman Abubakar, popularly known “Young Alhaji”, on Saturday shared the gains of the 2022 national delegates’ convention with his people in Orokam, his hometown.

Apart from the N3.5 million cash, he also distributed 600 bags of 10kg rice and 600 wrappers to the people of Orokam wards 1, 2, 3 and the entire APC members in Ogbadibo Local Government.

He said, “charity begins at home, so I’m here to share with Orokam people what I got from Abuja as a national delegate of the APC.

“I cannot eat alone because, without Orokam, I can’t be a delegate, without Ogbadibo, I can’t be a delegate, without Benue South, I can’t be a delegate.”

Asked what prompted his decision to donate the cash and items to his people, Young Alhaji replied, “all my life, I live for humanity, not for myself. I feel like carrying my people along, that’s why I shared those items with them and I will always be there for them.

“Thanks to the leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Benue State, Sen. George Akume and the party State Chairman, Comrade Austin Agada, under whose leadership I was made a national delegate of the party.

“My adversaries always look up to me to say that I have failed but I have never failed in my life because failure will only make you start again.”

In a goodwill message, Oba of Yoruba in Idoma land, Amb. Umar Ajape, described the occasion as unique because according to him, it was the first time a national delegate in the person of Young Alhaji returned to his people to share the impact with them. The Oba who congratulated the Ogbadibo people for finding Young Alhaji worthy to serve as their 2022 national delegate urged other politicians to make him a point of emulation.

“He has come back to express appreciation to his people for sending him there and that’s enough confidence”, Oba Ajape acknowledged.

APC Chairman in Ogbadibo Local Government, Hon Andrew Edache, and Bishop Benson Ijache in their separate goodwill messages said the Young Alhaji had demonstrated the qualities of a good leader and his selfless gesture debunked the claim by other politicians that there is no money there. They encouraged the benefactor to sustain his sacrificial service to humanity.

“Young Alhaji has opened our eyes to what being a national delegate is all about he is a philanthropist in nature, he gives all he has to people. With what he has just done, has empowered People at the grassroots to ensure that come 2023, we must put our hands together as a team to deliver Benue State. I advise other politicians to emulate Alhaji because they have been delegates since 1999 but nobody has never come back to do what he doing.” Hon Edache said.

Speaking on the sidelines, one of the beneficiaries, Mrs Franca Abakwa Okole who was a guest from Obi Local Government said Young Alhaji’s benevolence transcended his Local Government Area because 20 persons from Obi and others from Oju Local Government Areas benefited from the philanthropy.

