Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Government has said that the forthcoming Benue Youth Summit is for all youths in the state irrespective of political inclination, religious affiliation, or place of origin.

Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Governor Samuel Ortom, Terver Akase who made this known in a statement on Wednesday said the clarification became necessary to lay aside all speculations.

“It has become necessary to state that the Benue Youth Summit initiated by Governor Samuel Ortom which is to hold between 25th and 27th November, 2020 is for every Benue youth, irrespective of political affiliation, religion and place of origin.

“The Summit is a non-partisan event, and it is aimed at availing youths of the state from all walks of life the opportunity to interface with the State Government on issues affecting them to arrive at solution to such challenges.

Akase recalled that while.the Governor was inaugurating the Youth Summit Steering Committee on October 28, 2020, he charged members of the committee to be committed to ensuring that the Summit opens the door for greater opportunities for the young generation in the state.

He said Governor Ortom jad urged the committee members to dedicate themselves to work to ensure that Benue youths take their rightful position in the social, political and economic spheres of life.

“The Governor further directed that 50 participants for the Summit should be drawn from the each local government area with different political parties (APC, APGA, PDP youth members), as well as members of other groups in the society represented. That directive is strictly being complied with by the Steering Committee.

The CPS who posited that it is practically impossible to assemble all Benue youths in one hall to attend a summit, said it was for that reason that representatives are to come from the 23 local government areas in an equitable manner to take part in the three-day event while participants will take the knowledge they would gain from the summit back to those who would not be at the event.

“It is pertinent to equally state that the All Progressives Congress youth leader in Benue State is a key member of the Steering Committee.

“There are several subcommittees of the Summit to which members of different political parties belong. It is therefore mischievous and misleading for anyone to insinuate that the Youth Summit is a PDP summit.

Akase urged those playing politics with the Youth Summit to remember that the challenges facing Benue State do not affect only one political party, region or religion.

“When EndSARS protests erupted recently across the country, the agitation and destruction that followed did not affect only one political party, individual or group.

“The task of developing Benue State and addressing its challenges is the responsibility of all Benue people.

“We advise those desperately giving political colorations to the Youth Summit to rather prepare memoranda and send to the summit Steering Committee as their contribution to addressing the youth question,” Akase concluded.