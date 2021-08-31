From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Elders and other stakeholders of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue North East Senatorial District on Tuesday passed a vote of confidence on Governor Samuel Ortom for his remaining firm in the face of media attacks by the Federal Government and leaders of All Progressives Congress (APC).

The stakeholders who met at Katsina-Ala in Katsina-Ala Local Government area of the state described as unacceptable, the sponsored campaign of calumny against the Governor by APC and the Federal Government.

They therefore, unanimously threw their weight behind the Governor in a voice vote and urged him to continue to serve as the voice of helpless Nigerians who are victims of attacks in parts of the country.

The stakeholders especially frowned at the utterances of the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume on the Governor and demanded that he tender a public apology from the Governor.

The stakeholders were dismayed that Akume, a former Governor of the state could throw caution to the winds and tag Benue people as criminals who have been stockpiling arms and attacking themselves.

Chairman of the party in the Zone, Hon Azua Ashongu in a lead speech on the occasion, said Governor Ortom has been speaking the minds of Benue people and other Nigerians, adding that anyone who attacks the Governor should be prepared to contend with millions of Nigerians who love justice and peace.

Hon Ashongu further stated that the party will not fold its arms and watch enemies of peace get away with their acts of impunity and hatred towards the Governor.

He posited further that it is unfortunate that some sons of Benue have sold their conscience and betrayed their people to join forces with enemies of the state.

The PDP Zone A Chairman told the Muhammadu Buhari government to stop harassing those who hold alternative views on national issues and rather concentrate on fulfilling its promises to Nigerians.

Others who spoke at the meeting included elder Jemtor Anyiin, Dr James Atsor, Hon Terfa Atoza Hindan and Elder Chado Labar who all commended Governor Ortom for standing firmly with his people in the face of adversity.

Responding, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Terver Akase, thanked the Zone A stakeholders for the huge support given to his principal and assured the meeting that the Governor will not be discouraged despite the organized and sustained attacks on him.

