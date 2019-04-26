Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has promised to pay the new national minimum wage of N30,000 that was recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He made the promise, yesterday when he declared open the Nigeria Labour Congress, (NLC) Benue State Council Delegates Conference, at the JS Tarka Foundation, Makurdi, the State capital.

The governor said Nigerian workers deserve more than N30,000 minimum wage; if funds were available to pay and also, revealed that consultations would soon commence, towards successful implementation of the new national minimum wage in the state.

He appealed to the federal government to review the revenue allocation formula in favour of states, to facilitate smooth implementation of the new minimum wage. Ortom acknowledged the support and commitment of labour unions to his re-election.