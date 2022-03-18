Real Madrid captain Karim Benzema is a major doubt for the upcoming El Clasico, scheduled on Sunday, March 20.

The star forward went off in the 85th minute during Madrid’s recent 3-0 win over Mallorca. First, it was Ferland Mendy, followed by Rodrygo, before Benzema requested for a change in the 85th minute.

The 34-year-old was seen limping and showed viable signs of pain as he walked while holding the calf area of his left leg. Although there’s no confirmation of his availability from Madrid’s front, journalist Edu Aguirre of Chiringuito TV, via SPORT, says the probability of the French forward featuring in the El Clasico is 80%.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Aguirre added that while Benzema is indeed training with the group, he is far from being 100% match fit for the Clasico. The recent update is that the sensations are worse than yesterday.

Benzema failing to make it to the matchday squad will be a massive boost for Barcelona since the veteran forward has been in impeccable form of late, scoring eight goals and four assists in his last five outings across all competitions. This includes a brilliant hat-trick against PSG in the Champions League round of 16.