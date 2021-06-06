By Steve Agbota, Lagos

After the death of Prophet Temitope Joshua, the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, was confirmed, the bereaved members held a mini service at the church main entrance.

The bereaved members were wailing, worshipping and praying.

The members said it is necessary to hold the service to honour God for giving them a cleric like TB Joshua who has fought a good fight and won.

One of the worshippers, Jane Maduko, said: ‘We need to hold this service because we have not been holding service at the main church auditorium since the COVID-19 outbreak.

‘The man of God has been telling members to hold on that service cannot hold in the church until he heard from God that he did want any member to suffer from the virus.

‘We are bereaved because we didn’t expect this to happen now. This is not the right time for the man of God to die. But God knows the reason why he has to take him.