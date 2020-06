(Reuters/NAN)

Daniel Berger captured his third PGA Tour title at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas on Sunday.

He did so by beating fellow American Collin Morikawa in a sudden-death playoff.

Berger sealed the victory in the PGA Tour’s first event after a three-month COVID-19 break with a rock-solid par at the first extra hole.

The hole was the par-four 17th, but it was where Morikawa’s par putt lipped out.