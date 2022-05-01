From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Piqued by the sudden death of Nollywood actress, Chinedu Bernard, her colleague and filmmaker, Ijeoma Thomas, has called on the people in the industry to take their healthcare seriously.

The light-skinned Thespian who is pained by the loss of Chinedu and another Nollywood actor based in Abuja to sudden death, appealed to the leadership of the industry to go beyond setting up a prayer committee to encouraging practitioners to make their healthcare their first charge.

Thomas who described the late Chinedu as a peaceful and quiet person that respected herself a lot, said the work they do comes with a lot of physical and spiritual stress that needs one to go for regular medical checkups.

She said: “This manner of death is becoming rampant, and I want to call on my colleagues to check their health. Everything is not about what people will see: let me do the costliest hair; let them see that I am wearing the most expensive hair; let them see that I am wearing the most expensive dress; let them see that I am driving the biggest car; what a heel? Who are you doing it to impress, people? People to see you, that’s all.

“So I am just calling on each and every one of us to forget about those kinds of life and take much interest about our health because this kind of job we do makes us go through a lot of stress mentally, physically and spiritually. You have to go through your scripts hard, and act it out.

“People have to take their heath serious, even people outside the industry. The number one thing you have to invest in is your health, it is very important, be you young, old, single, married, it is very important.”