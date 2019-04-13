Berom youths have condemned the killings in Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina, and Benue States, calling on the Federal government to act fast.

They said if left unchecked, the heightened criminal activities have the potency to retard the economy and drive away investors, who prefer a peaceful and secured environment to operate in.

The President, Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM), Rwas Badung, in a statement, said they were saddened and upset with the spate of unwanted and indiscriminate killings of innocent citizens and the destruction of property, “especially the bloodbath in Zamfara, Kaduna, Benue and Katsina States.”

Badung said, “These killings are not just inhuman but very unfortunate, at a time when most developing countries like Rwanda that had similar experiences in the past are constantly in touch with the reality and is poised to sustain the peace in the aftermath of the 1994 genocide.

“Berom Youth Moulders calls on the Federal government of Nigeria to rise up to its constitutional responsibility of defending the lives and properties of citizens and this can only be possible if the fight against criminality is objective. The Federal government should exert the political will needed to apprehend and prosecute criminal elements whose activities have made peace elusive. The association reminds the Federal government that the continued killings and heightened criminal activities have the potency to retard our development as investors prefer to invest their resources in countries they are assured of maximum security of lives and properties.”