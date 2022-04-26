Several Turkish media outlets, including Birinci Haber, are reporting that Super Eagles attacker, Henry Onyekuru is on the radar of reigning Super Lig champions, Besiktas.

Onyekuru is presently on the books of Greek giants Olympiacos, a team he joined from Monaco for four and a half million euros last summer.

But his time in Greece has not gone as planned, with the Nigerian international managing just one goal and one assist in 27 games in all competitions for Olympiacos.

The 24-year-old is, however, not short of admirers in Turkey, having excelled at Galatasaray, where he contributed 22 goals and 12 assists in 71 games across three different loan spells.

Trabzonspor, Soccernet reported earlier, has already identified Onyekuru as the ideal replacement for Anthony Nwakaeme should the veteran striker refuse to extend his contract with the Black Sea Storms.

But Besiktas is even more desperate to improve their team that is stuck in the seventh position on the league table. With five games left, the Black Eagles are certain to surrender the league title they won last year to Trabzonspor.

And with Canadian forward, Cyle Larin looking to leave Besiktas on a free transfer in the summer, the Black-and-Whites are keen on Onyekuru as his replacement.

It is believed that Besiktas will move for Onyekuru once club manager, Valerien Ismael gives the green light for the deal.

