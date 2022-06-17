Turkish Super Lig top guns, Beşiktaş are in the top race to sign Nigerian striker Henry Onyekuru to replace Cyle Larin, reports BSNSports.com.ng.

Larin, on his part who looks set to join Galatasaray, was said to have deleted all of his Besiktas pictures on Instagram.

The development according to Fanatik, made the Black Eagles to step up on their chase for Onyekuru who had twice rejected the move to another Turkish club aside from Galatasaray, where he thrice played on loan and scored 22 goals and made 12 assists in 71 matches.

Despite Greek champions, Olympiakos paying Monaco €4.5million for Onyekuru’s services last summer, the Nigerian didn’t live up to expectations. This has seen him lose his place in the Super Eagles recently. “Galatasaray are still interested in Onyekuru, but there is no official offer. Olympiacos would like a permanent transfer, but the Turkish club would prefer an on-loan transfer at the moment.

“But Beşiktaş could finalize the transfer in a short time for the 25-year-old whose deal with Olympiakos runs till 2025, after the positive outcome of the meeting held with the Nigerian and his agent.”

Meanwhile, Besiktas has announced that it would start pre-season training camp on the 27th of June. It will have its first camp in Bad Hering, Austria between 5-16th July and at Alicante, Spain between 20-27th July.

The club has also lined up some friendly games against Wolverhampton on 23rd July, and later against Deportivo Alaves on 26th July.

