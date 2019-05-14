Two young boys of Abia extraction, who emerged best candidates in the 2019 UTME, are to enjoy free university education; courtesy of the youngest senatorial aspirant in the general election, Chinedu Onyeizu.

In a statement he released on Sunda, in Lagos, Onyeizu, who is also championing youth empowerment in the country, said Ekene Franklin, the 15-year-old boy who emerged the overall best by scoring 347 marks in the examination will be sponsored in any private university willing to offer him admission since he would not be admitted to the University of Lagos, his first choice, because of his age.

Similarly, Onyeizu disclosed that he has also decided to award scholarship to 16-year-old Igban Emmanuel Chidiebube, for emerging the second overall best candidate in the UTME, with 346 marks.

‘’I feel proud that the two boys that emerged best candidates in the 2019 UTME examinations are of Abia stock. I consider it a privilege to support and encourage them with a scholarship. I have been in the vanguard of youth empowerment in Nigeria and strongly believe that education is the bedrock of enduring empowerment for the teaming youths of this great country,’’ he said.

Reacting to reports that the 15-year-old highest scorer in the UTME examination may not be admitted because of his age, Onyeizu expressed dismay that such policies are still in existence at a time people of that age bracket in advance societies are making waves in areas of inventions and amazing discoveries.

He, however advised authorities in the Education sector to review aspects of the policy in the sector, that are capable of hindering the progress of young scholars.

Onyeizu submitted that the dynamics of the current era, dictated by advancements in science and technology, is placing young children at a vantage position, to learn and acquire knowledge faster than what obtained in the past.