A 100 Level Chemical Engineering student of the Federal Polytechnic, Bida, Niger State, Adamu Hauwa, has won a N100,000 worth of scholarship award by the International Psychometric Centre for emerging as overall best at a recently held Psychometrics examination organised for polytechnic and colleges of education students in the country.

The award was organised by the International Psychometric Centre following a recent approval given to the Centre by the Federal Government in consideration of its relevance to tertiary education.

Hauwa is the first ever recipient of the IPC award which was given following a training which involved 100 selected students of the Nigerian polytechnics and colleges of education.

The Manager, Academics, IPCentre, Timileyin Fashola, said that the scholarship was in fulfillment of the set goal by the International Psychometric Centre.

Fashola, who stated that the training by IPC started with institutions under National Board for Technical Education and the National Commission for Colleges of Education, said that the award was introduced to encourage student that emerged best in the Psychometrics studies.

Psychometrics is a field of study that deals with the theory and technique of psychological measurement.

The award presentation made to Hauwa was witnessed by the Rector of the institution, Dr Abubakar Dzukogi; the Deputy Rector, Academics, Dr Maurison Nwanewezi; the Head of Open Distance and Technology Learning, Ayodele Aroge, represented by the NBTE Executive Secretary, Ayodele Aroge

According to Fashola, the primary focus of IPC is on the tertiary education sub-sector of the Nigeria education sector with the aim of designing and integrating detailed psychometric studies curricula as separate General Studies Courses in the tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

Aroge, in his speech, stressed the importance of Psychometrics studies, saying, “It was emphasized that 21st century organizations would continue to rely on psychometric tests to determine the best candidate for the available job position as the world does not rely on what class of degree student’s graduates with, rather, it is now about what you can do.

“It is important for students to take this course early enough so as to get it right from the beginning.”

Also present on the occasion were Dr Maryam Madami, Psychometrics Desk Officer, Federal Poly, Bida; Aderinola Tokunbo Martins, Head of Department, Chemical Engineering; Jacob Igo, a Psychometrician; Muhammed Eneji, Student Affairs Officer, IPCentre; Ashiru Adefemi, Students Union President, Federal Polytechnic, Bida; and Adetunji Benedict.